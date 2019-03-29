Rays' Blake Snell: Roughed up by Astros
Snell (0-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.
Snell got through the first two innings unscathed but was burned by the long ball, allowing home runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Despite the tough outing, he still managed to generate 11 swinging strikes. In addition, his fastball velocity was very close to matching where he sat at the beginning of the 2018 season. While no doubt a disappointing debut, it was a tough assignment against one of the best lineups in the league.
