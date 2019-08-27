Rays' Blake Snell: Scheduled for bullpen Friday

Snell (elbow) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snell is working his way back from late-July arthroscopic elbow surgery. He threw 10 fastball in a brief throwing session Tuesday and isn't far from throwing a proper bullpen. He still has time to return in the final few weeks of the season, but even a minor setback would likely knock him out for the remainder of the regular season.

