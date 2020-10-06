Snell took the loss to the Yankees on Monday in Game 1 of the ALDS. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Clint Frazier, Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge all took the lefty yard, the latter two in the fifth inning. As John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times notes, Snell was constantly working from behind and went to three-ball counts to seven different hitters. He could not locate his fastball and as a result had to rely more on his changeup and curveball. Even with his struggles Monday, it still seems likely Snell would start Game 5 on short rest, if the Rays are able to force a Game 5.