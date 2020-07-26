Snell is expected to throw two or three innings Sunday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old threw 47 pitches during his final intrasquad appearance last week, and it appears he'll begin the season with a similar workload. It's a significant hit to his Snell's fantasy value, as he's essentially operating as an opener and won't qualify for a potential win. Hopefully the left-hander can get built up to his typical starting workload quickly for the shortened season.