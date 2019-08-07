Rays' Blake Snell: Set to resume throwing

Snell (elbow) will travel with the Rays to Seattle over the weekend, where he's scheduled to resume throwing, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell has been shut down from throwing since he underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery at the end of July. While this is an encouraging development for the left-hander, he remains multiple weeks away from a return.

