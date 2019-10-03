Rays' Blake Snell: Set to start ALDS Game 2

Snell is expected to start Game 2 of the ALDS on Saturday at Houston, Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reports.

Charlie Morton provided five scoreless innings during Wednesday's Wild Card Game and Tyler Glasnow will start the series opener, leaving Snell to take the ball for Game 2. The 26-year-old had an up-and-down season and allowed three runs over six innings after returning from the injured list in mid-September. Snell reached 62 pitches in his last appearance and seems likely to remain on an slightly higher pitch count Saturday.