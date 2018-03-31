Rays' Blake Snell: Settles for no-decision Friday
Snell tossed 5.2 scoreless innings Friday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three but coming away with a no-decision in a 1-0 loss to the Red Sox.
The young lefty matched David Price goose egg for goose egg, but after throwing 84 pitches, Snell got lifted for Chaz Roe who promptly gave up the game's only run. After an impressive spring that saw him post a 27:5 K:BB in 17,1 innings, Snell wound up on plenty of sleeper lists heading into 2018, and at least through one start he's done nothing to dampen that enthusiasm. He'll get a rematch with Price and the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday.
