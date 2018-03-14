Rays' Blake Snell: Sharp in intrasquad game

Snell racked up eight strikeouts over 4.1 innings in an intrasquad game Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I saw Blake pitch [Monday], he continues to look really good," manager Kevin Cash said. "...It's tough to get pumped up in those situations, but he definitely did. He looked very crisp. Everybody commented, just how the ball was coming out."

The emerging southpaw allowed a run on two hits and just one walk, with the latter number a particularly relevant one given Snell's ongoing focus on improving location. The 25-year-old has posted an impressive 10:1 K:BB across seven innings through three spring starts, encouraging numbers considering he generated BB/9 metrics of 5.16 and 4.11 through his first pair of regular-season major-league stints.