Rays' Blake Snell: Sharp in win over Red Sox
Snell (6-3) got the win against the Red Sox on Thursday, yielding no earned runs on three hits over six strong innings, striking out eight and walking two as Tampa Bay eventually bagged a 6-3 victory.
Snell kept his strong start to the season rolling, nabbing his sixth victory of the campaign and lowering his ERA to 2.78 by shutting down a tough Red Sox lineup. Time will tell if he can keep putting up numbers like this considering he averaged a 3.79 ERA over his 218.1 career big-league innings coming into 2018, but Snell also has a 1.02 WHIP and a 61:19 K:BB over his 58.2 innings, so this hot start is certainly looking like the real deal in the early going.
