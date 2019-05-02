Rays' Blake Snell: Shelled by Royals

Snell (2-3) took the loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Kansas City by allowing seven runs on six hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Snell faced the Royals for the second time in a row Wednesday and once again failed to complete four innings. The reigning AL Cy Young winner has now given up 10 runs (nine earned) across 6.1 innings against the Royals. The 26-year-old has a 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB for the season and next lines up to start Monday versus the Diamondbacks.