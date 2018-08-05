Rays' Blake Snell: Short outing in return from DL
Snell didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out three.
In his first start since recovering from shoulder fatigue, Snell was held to 59 pitches (34 strikes) but delivered a solid effort, with the only run against him coming via a Jose Abreu homer. The southpaw will likely get stretched out a little further in his next outing Thursday at home against the Orioles.
