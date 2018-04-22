Rays' Blake Snell: Shuts down Twins in Saturday's win
Snell (3-1) picked up the win over the Twins on Saturday, giving up one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out six.
Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and came around to score on Miguel Sano's sac fly, and that was all the offense the Twins could muster against Snell on the night. The left-hander fired 68 of 100 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight win and, perhaps more impressively given the control issues he's dealt with in his career, his second straight start without walking a batter. Snell will try to keep rolling in his next start Thursday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in win against Rangers•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 10 in winning effort•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Chased early Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Settles for no-decision Friday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Missing plenty of bats heading into season•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Racks up whiffs against Yankees•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...