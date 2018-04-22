Rays' Blake Snell: Shuts down Twins in Saturday's win

Snell (3-1) picked up the win over the Twins on Saturday, giving up one run on five hits over seven innings while striking out six.

Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and came around to score on Miguel Sano's sac fly, and that was all the offense the Twins could muster against Snell on the night. The left-hander fired 68 of 100 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight win and, perhaps more impressively given the control issues he's dealt with in his career, his second straight start without walking a batter. Snell will try to keep rolling in his next start Thursday in Baltimore.