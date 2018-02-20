Rays' Blake Snell: Slated to be part of Opening Day rotation
Snell is expected to be a part of the Rays' four-man Opening Day rotation, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Early off-days will allow the team to go with four starters to open the season, with Matt Andriese ticketed for the bullpen and top prospect Brent Honeywell likely headed back to Triple-A Durham. Snell came on strong down the stretch last season and manager Kevin Cash has raved about how Snell has looked early in camp, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, so the lefty could be as high as No. 2 in the rotation to start the campaign. There is a lot to dream on with Snell, and perhaps best of all, his price in drafts and auctions is still reasonable.
