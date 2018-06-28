Rays' Blake Snell: Slight mound adjustment leads to success
Snell, who's now 10-4 with a 2.31 ERA through 17 starts, attributes a lot of his improvement to an adjustment he made to his foot placement on the pitching rubber late last season, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Snell was lining up on the third-base side of the rubber for the first 14 starts of 2017, a stretch during which he generated a 4.98 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 5.1 BB/9. The young left-hander subsequently adjusted his positioning to the middle of the rubber, and the improvement in his control and overall performance was evident. The aforementioned figures dropped to 2.84, 1.02 and 3.1, respectively, over his last 10 starts of 2017, and he's been similarly impressive throughout the majority of this season. Moreover, Snell also boasts a 28.1 percent strikeout rate and 13.5 percent swinging strike rate in 2018, both career highs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...