Rays' Blake Snell: Solid in no-decision

Snell didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 win over the Yankees, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

The southpaw wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 56 of 93 pitches for strikes, but Snell's only real mistake resulted in an Edwin Encarnacion solo shot in the fourth inning, and he exited the game in line for his sixth win. Snell will take a 4.55 ERA and 126:33 K:BB through 95 innings into his next start Saturday, at home against the White Sox.