Rays' Blake Snell: Start moved from Thursday
Snell won't start Thursday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Tuesday's game against the Orioles being postponed, the Rays decided to move their rotation back a day. As a result, Chris Archer will start instead of Snell for Thursday's series finale versus Tampa Bay. This is a tough draw for Snell, as his next scheduled start will now come Friday against the high-powered Red Sox if the Rays stay in rotation.
