Rays' Blake Snell: Starting Wednesday

Snell (toe) will return from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Snell would need at least a few more days to recover from his broken toe, but a bullpen session Tuesday apparently went well, allowing the team to push his timeline back up. He'll wind up missing just the minimum 10 days on the injured list.

