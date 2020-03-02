Rays' Blake Snell: Still on track for recovery
Snell (elbow) was "feeling good" Monday and is still on track to play catch Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell received a cortisone shot in his elbow Friday after feeling some discomfort after his start Wednesday, but he appears to be on track in his recovery. The southpaw is expected to play catch Tuesday and throw a bullpen session Friday, so he'll have several chances to test the elbow over the next few days. A clearer picture for his return could become more apparent after he resumes throwing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.