Rays' Blake Snell: Still on track for recovery

Snell (elbow) was "feeling good" Monday and is still on track to play catch Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell received a cortisone shot in his elbow Friday after feeling some discomfort after his start Wednesday, but he appears to be on track in his recovery. The southpaw is expected to play catch Tuesday and throw a bullpen session Friday, so he'll have several chances to test the elbow over the next few days. A clearer picture for his return could become more apparent after he resumes throwing.