Rays' Blake Snell: Still seeking first win
Snell (0-6) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to Baltimore.
Snell has held his own through three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Durham with just six runs allowed and 15 strikeouts through 16 innings. While he still sports an underwhelming 4.86 ERA and 1.56 WHIP for the year, the lefty owns oodles of upside and the potential to reward down the fantasy stretch drive. Snell projects to make his next start on the road against the Yankees.
