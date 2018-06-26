Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 10 in dominant win
Snell (10-4) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Nationals, striking out 10 while allowing one hit and four walks.
Snell was extremely effective against one of the toughest lineups in baseball, inducing a whopping 23 swinging strikes while recording seven groundball outs in this gem of an outing. He actually walked the first two batters he faced, but he buckled down and coasted the rest of the way off a large early lead. Though Snell has been outstanding of late, he's now walked 15 batters across 19 innings over his last three starts and will need to curtail the free passes to sustain this type of success. He'll look to do just that as he face a tough Astros lineup this weekend.
