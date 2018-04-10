Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 10 in winning effort

Snell (1-1) allowed one run on one hit and five walks over six innings in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.

Although Snell's control was questionable, as he issued five walks Tuesday, the southpaw had an otherwise great outing as he fanned 10 batters. Over his previous two games, Snell had struck out just seven batters over a combined nine innings. After making three starts, Snell owns a respectable 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. His next start projects to be Sunday when the Rays host the Phillies.