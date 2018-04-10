Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 10 in winning effort
Snell (1-1) allowed one run on one hit and five walks over six innings in Tuesday's victory over the White Sox.
Although Snell's control was questionable, as he issued five walks Tuesday, the southpaw had an otherwise great outing as he fanned 10 batters. Over his previous two games, Snell had struck out just seven batters over a combined nine innings. After making three starts, Snell owns a respectable 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. His next start projects to be Sunday when the Rays host the Phillies.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Chased early Wednesday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Settles for no-decision Friday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Missing plenty of bats heading into season•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Racks up whiffs against Yankees•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Sharp in intrasquad game•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Another strong start Wednesday•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...