Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 11 in win over Royals

Snell (15-5) tossed six innings of one-run ball while earning the win Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts.

Snell threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced a whopping 23 swinging strikes as he recorded his second highest punchout total of the season. He limited baserunners to great effect and was only scored upon via a solo home run in the fifth inning. Snell had failed to top five innings pitched in any of his previous three starts since returning from the disabled list, so this 101-pitch effort was a good indicator that he's back to full strength. He'll look to produce more of the same this weekend against the Red Sox.