Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 11
Snell (2-1) allowed one run on six hits, striking out 11 and walking none across six innings in a victory against the White Sox on Monday.
The extra day of rest apparently worked wonders for Snell. Since a rocky first start, he's struck out 24 batters in the last 13 innings. He tossed up another home run Monday, giving him four on the year, but three of them came in that aforementioned terrible Opening Day outing. While that's something to monitor, three starts is probably too small of a sample size to suggest Snell is going to give up more homers this year. He is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 19 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Blue Jays.
