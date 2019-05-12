Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 12 in loss
Snell (3-4) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 through 5.2 innings taking the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.
Snell was cruising in this outing until a RBI double from Mike Tauchman and a RBI single from DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning hung him with his fourth loss of the season. The 26-year-old was dominant despite the loss, getting 26 swinging strikes in 5.2 innings. He has allowed two runs with a 21:2 K:BB over his last two starts. Snell will get another shot at the Yankees in his next start Sunday.
