Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 12
Snell didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Sunday, despite a brilliant outing that saw him give up just two hits and strike out 12 without a walk over six innings as the Rays eventually fell 2-1.
Snell was overpowering from the get-go in this contest, as he tied an American League record by striking out the first seven hitters of the game on his way to his second double-digit strikeout effort of the season. This was an especially impressive outing, and he was unfortunate not to get rewarded with a victory, but Snell has really been brilliant all season, as he's now sporting a 2.36 ERA and a sparkling 0.94 WHIP through 76.1 innings. With 13 starts now under his belt in 2018, and the calendar now flipped to June, it's getting to the point where it might be time to start fully acknowledging this as Snell's breakout campaign.
