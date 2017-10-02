Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out 13 in finale
Snell (5-7) struck out a career-high 13 while allowing just two hits without a walk over seven shutout innings to beat the Orioles in Sunday's season finale.
Between Snell, Brad Boxberger and Chaz Roe, Tampa Bay's pitchers posted an 18:0 K:BB in a 6-0 win over a Baltimore team that looked like it couldn't wait for the season to end. The 24-year-old lefty finished strong, notching a 5-1 record over his final 10 outings while logging six quality starts in that stretch. He'll be a pivotal part of the rotation next year after finishing 2017 with a 4.04 ERA in 24 starts.
