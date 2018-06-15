Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out eight in loss

Snell (8-4) pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Snell had won his last four decisions heading in to this tough matchup, last taking a loss on May 13 against Baltimore. That was also the last time he allowed more than two earned runs. Even with the rough outing, the 25-year-old lefty has a stellar 2.58 ERA across 87.1 innings with a 97:29 K:BB ratio. However, things won't get any easier for Snell, as his next start is slated to be against the Astros.