Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out five in five frames
Snell allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday.
While he didn't win, the 26-year-old followed up his 12-strikeout performance from his last start with another stellar outing. For the fifth time in his last seven appearances, Snell averaged more than a strikeout per inning. Despite a strong beginning to the year, strikeouts is the only category where Snell is posting elite numbers. He has 122 punchouts in 90 innings, but he is also 5-7 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.29 WHIP this season.
