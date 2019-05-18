Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Snell allowed one run on six hits and one walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out nine.
Snell pitched very well, scattering six singles throughout his six-inning stint. The only blemish for the 26-year-old was a third inning run on two singles, a walk and a wild pitch. The left-hander has a 3.31 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP this season, and his next scheduled start is Thursday on the road against the Indians.
