Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Snell allowed one run on six hits and one walk over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Saturday. He struck out nine.

Snell pitched very well, scattering six singles throughout his six-inning stint. The only blemish for the 26-year-old was a third inning run on two singles, a walk and a wild pitch. The left-hander has a 3.31 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP this season, and his next scheduled start is Thursday on the road against the Indians.