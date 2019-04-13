Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in six scoreless
Snell threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
He left with a one-run lead, but the Rays bullpen couldn't hold this one. While that was disappointing, Snell was outstanding again, and he's allowed just one run in his last 19 frames. He also has 33 strikeouts during that stretch. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 25 innings. His next scheduled start is home against the Red Sox on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...