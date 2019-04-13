Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in six scoreless

Snell threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

He left with a one-run lead, but the Rays bullpen couldn't hold this one. While that was disappointing, Snell was outstanding again, and he's allowed just one run in his last 19 frames. He also has 33 strikeouts during that stretch. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 25 innings. His next scheduled start is home against the Red Sox on Friday.