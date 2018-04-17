Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out nine in win against Rangers
Snell (2-1) got the win over the Rangers on Monday, giving up just one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, striking out nine and walking none in Tampa Bay's 8-4 victory.
It was the second straight strong outing for the 25-year-old left-hander, who has given up just two earned runs to go along with 19 strikeouts over his past 12.1 innings. He also showed improved control in this start as he didn't issue a single walk against Texas after surrendering five free passes to the White Sox in his last start. Aside from one dud outing against the Yankees in his second start of the year, the early-season returns have been strong from Snell, who now sports a solid 2.95 ERA and 1.08 WHIP to go along with 26 punch-outs in 21.1 innings - numbers that would make him a rock-solid fantasy option if he's able to maintain the pace.
