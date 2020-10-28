Snell recorded 5.1 innings of work Tuesday, allowing one run and two hits while striking out nine in a loss to the Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

Snell fanned nine, yet he was unable to escape the sixth inning. Upon allowing a single to Austin Barnes, the southpaw was controversially pulled from the game by manager Kevin Cash. It is also worth noting that Snell never made it six innings all season. The 27-year-old threw 48 of his 73 pitches for strikes and recorded a first-pitch strike on 9 of the 18 batters that he faced.