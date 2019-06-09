Rays' Blake Snell: Strikes out seven in win

Snell (4-5) allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across six innings to earn a victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

With this victory, Snell captured his first win since May 6 and bounced back from his last outing, where he yielded six runs. Snell hasn't pitched poorly over the last month (he's posted a 2.88 ERA over his last seven outings), but he hasn't been given enough run support to win any games. He is 4-5 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, .224 batting average against and 98 strikeouts in 72 innings this season. Snell will make his next start at home against the Angels.