Snell didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw was in line for his fifth win of the season in an eventual 3-1 victory, but after he exited the game with a runner on second and one out, Diego Castillo proceeded to blow the save by allowing the inherited runner to score. Snell tossed 73 pitches 47 strikes) in the strong outing, and he'll carry a 3.05 ERA and 54:15 K:BB through 44.1 innings into potentially his final start of the regular season Tuesday, on the road against the Mets.