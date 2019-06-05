Rays' Blake Snell: Struggles at Detroit

Snell (3-5) took the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers by allowing six runs on seven hits across 4.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Snell gave up one run on three hits through the first four frames, but things fell apart during a five-run fifth that was capped off with a grand slam from Miguel Cabrera. The left-hander entered Tuesday's start having allowed only six runs over his last 30.1 innings, a span of five starts. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track Sunday at Boston.