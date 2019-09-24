Rays' Blake Snell: Struggles in abbreviated start

Snell allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out three through 1.2 innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Monday.

Snell struggled with his command, allowing three free passes before being pulled in the second inning after allowing a run on a double. The Rays are still easing Snell back into his usual workload, and he was not expected to pitch more than a few innings. The 26-year-old has a 4.21 ERA with 143 strikeouts through 22 starts this season. Snell is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.