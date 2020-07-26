Snell allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five across two scoreless innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Snell punched out the first two batters he faced, using a heavy dose of fastballs. However, he also struggled to place his pitches, beginning only four of the 11 batters he faced with a strike. Though Snell's first start of the campaign was scheduled to be short, he did not work efficiently, allowing him to retire only six batters. He'll look to improve on his command and the length of his outing in his next start, currently projected for Friday at the Orioles.