Rays' Blake Snell: Suffers tough-luck loss versus Braves

Snell (4-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks across 6.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Braves. He struck out five.

Snell threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of 25 batters and induced 13 swinging strikes as he kept the Atlanta lineup off balance for most of the night. His only real mistake came on a solo home run from Ronald Acuna in the third inning, but due to a lack of run support he suffered his first loss since Apr. 4. The left-hander has been outstanding over his last six starts, allowing two runs or fewer in each while posting a 43:9 K:BB during that span. He'll take a 2.40 ERA into Sunday's scheduled start against Baltimore.