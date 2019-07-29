Rays' Blake Snell: Surgery goes smoothly

Snell's arthroscopic elbow surgery went smoothly Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snell underwent the procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The Rays expect him to return sometime in September but aren't offering a more concrete timeline. Tampa Bay has two off days this week, so they won't require a fifth starter until next Wednesday against Toronto.

