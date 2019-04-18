Rays' Blake Snell: Throws again Thursday
Snell (toe) played catch Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Snell threw for a second straight day and reported no issues afterwards. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the southpaw could throw a bullpen over the weekend (likely Saturday) and remains on track to return shortly after his IL stint ends early next week. Prior to landing on the shelf, Snell compiled a 2.16 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB through four starts (25 innings). The Rays have yet to announce who will start in his place Friday.
