Rays' Blake Snell: Throws five perfect frames in win
Snell (13-5) struck out six in five scoreless innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, issuing no walks and no hits.
Snell was pulled after throwing five perfect innings and 47 pitches (33 strikes) as he was making just his second start since coming off the disabled list. Snell ranks second in the AL in ERA (2.18) and batting average against (.184) while sporting an excellent 1.03 WHIP. His next start will come against the Yankees in New York, and it's possible he may still be on a pitch count limit.
More News
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Short outing in return from DL•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Officially activated for Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: On pitch count Saturday•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Rays' Blake Snell: In line for start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...