Rays' Blake Snell: Throws five perfect frames in win

Snell (13-5) struck out six in five scoreless innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, issuing no walks and no hits.

Snell was pulled after throwing five perfect innings and 47 pitches (33 strikes) as he was making just his second start since coming off the disabled list. Snell ranks second in the AL in ERA (2.18) and batting average against (.184) while sporting an excellent 1.03 WHIP. His next start will come against the Yankees in New York, and it's possible he may still be on a pitch count limit.