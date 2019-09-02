Rays' Blake Snell: Throws second bullpen

Snell (elbow) threw 18 pitches during his second bullpen session Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

Snell upped his pitch count slightly over that of his first session as he continues on his quest to return later in September. The left-hander is likely to throw at least one more bullpen with a slightly higher workload before the next step in his recovery is determined.

