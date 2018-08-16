Rays' Blake Snell: To be on pitch count versus Yankees

Snell will be on a pitch count in his Thursday start against the Yankees, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Obviously, we're trying to get him stretched out, but we're going to be very responsible doing that," manager Kevin Cash said. "[Pitching coach] Kyle [Snyder] talked about when [Snell] took his two weeks off on the DL, that's the first time -- other than the offseason -- that he's ever done something like that. He's a big, big part of our future, and we want to keep him healthy."

The young southpaw was pulled after five perfect innings versus the Blue Jays last Friday night in his second start back from the disabled list. Snell threw just 47 pitches in that outing, and he figures to have a notably higher limit than that Thursday. However, it appears by Cash's comments that the Rays are committed to taking a cautious route with Snell, given his emergence this season and long-term importance.