Rays' Blake Snell: To play catch Monday
Snell (elbow) is set to play catch Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This will be the first time he throws since July 29 surgery to remove six bone chips from his elbow. His status is pretty fluid and there is not a definitive timetable for his return, but it seems possible he could return in September if he avoids setbacks.
