Rays' Blake Snell: To start Game 2 of doubleheader

Snell will start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals after Tuesday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Snell was slated to toe the rubber Tuesday, but he'll get another day of rest before making his next start. Ryne Stanek will serve as the opener in Game 1.

