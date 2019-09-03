Rays' Blake Snell: To throw again Wednesday

Snell (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Snell appears to still have time to return from late-July arthroscopic elbow surgery before the end of the season. He's thrown two bullpens already and will likely advance to either a live batting practice session or a rehab outing following Wednesday's session, source reports.

