Snell is set to be traded to San Diego from Tampa Bay for Luis Patino, Francisco Mejia, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal is pending a review of medical records.

Snell had a 3.24 ERA and 11.3 K/9 last season in a bounce-back campaign atop the Rays rotation. He'll move to the top of the Padres' rotation and could be allowed to go deeper into games. Snell never pitched into the seventh inning last season, including infamously being pulled after 5.1 innings with a lead in Game 6 of the World Series.