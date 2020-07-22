Snell faced 10 batters in Monday's intrasquad game and allowed four walks and two hits while bouncing several pitches in the dirt, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander threw a total of 47 pitches, but Topkin reports at least five of those failed to make it into the catcher's mitt on the fly. Snell chastised himself after the outing for not trusting his fastball sufficiently and attacking hitters, but manager Kevin Cash gave the 27-year-old somewhat of a pass by highlighting that the workload restrictions of the last few months likely led to the lack of sharpness and location. Snell lines up to start against the Blue Jays either Sunday or Monday for his first turn of the regular season.