Rays' Blake Snell: Turns in another strong outing Tuesday

Snell (7-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings against the Athletics.

Snell finished just an out shy of a quality start, as he had already reached 97 pitches and allowed a runner to third following a hit and wild pitch. The lefty was otherwise sharp once again Tuesday, notching his AL-leading seventh win while improving to 9.7 K/9. As one of the only reliable arms in the Tampa starting rotation, the lefty boasts an impressive 2.56 ERA and 1.00 WHIP heading into his next start Sunday against the Mariners.