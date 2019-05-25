Rays' Blake Snell: Turns in stellar outing

Snell yielded one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings Friday in a no-decision against the Indians.

Snell gave up his lone run in the fourth inning on a solo homer to right field. He nearly managed to get through seven innings but was yanked with two outs in the seventh with 104 pitches (65 strikes). The 26-year-old southpaw has turned in quality outings in three of his last four starts, though he hasn't picked up a winning decision since May 6. Snell owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 78:15 K:BB over 55.2 frames in 2019.